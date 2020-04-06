22 minutes ago

Fifteen health facilities in the Agona East District have received COVID-19 sanitary items from Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, to help check the spread of the virus.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah who is also the New Patriotic Party‘s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate said the sanitary items were part of measures to help protect frontline workers from contracting the virus as they go about their duty of care for the sick.

The items included 2,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 200 veronica buckets, 500 gallons of liquid soap and 500 nose masks worth GH¢ 20, 000.

He said it would go a long way to support health care delivery in the Agona East district, the entire Central Region and the nation as a whole.

The Minister said it was sad some personalities in the country were playing politics with the pandemic, which had almost brought the globe to a standstill.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah cautioned Ghanaians to desist from politicizing the pandemic because everybody was at risk of the horrific disease.

He called on Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols outlined by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Health authorities to avoid contracting the disease.

The Minister recounted how some world economic giants have been slowed down by the effects of the pandemic with top-class personalities worldwide testing positive for the virus.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah asked all political parties to join forces to help fight the spread of the disease to save lives.

Miss Florence Yamoah, Senior Staff Nurse of Nsaba Health Center who received the items on behalf of the Health Directorate thanked Prof. Yankah for the gesture, which she indicated was timely and would facilitate their work.

She appealed to the Central government and Agona East District Assembly to support the facility with more infrastructure and equipment.

Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, District Chief Executive for Agona East said COVID-19 taskforce has been inaugurated to ensure full compliance of the directives given by the President to stop the spread of the virus.

He said the task force has made available three isolation centers at Agona Mankrong Polyclinic, Nsaba and Agona Kwanyako Health centre to hold suspected cases before referrals would be made.

It has also intensified its educational campaign in various communities in the District about the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related issues.

Mr Armah-Frempong cautioned the people in the district to be vigilant and report any suspicious case or person who might have travelled outside the country and had sneaked into the Area to the task force for the necessary measures to be taken.