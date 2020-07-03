2 hours ago

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called for the prosecution of the immediate past Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah for breaching the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Ahenkorah on Friday, 3 July 2020 resigned from his post after violating the COVID-19 protocols and exposing a section of his constituents to the virus.

This follows his admission of breach of the COVID-19 protocols, when, as a person certified to be positive for the virus, he visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.

In accepting his resignation, President Nana Akufo-Addo recognised that Mr Ahenkorah had acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning from his office and wished him well.

Reacting to the development, Mr Nketia said the resignation of the Tema West MP from his ministerial position is not enough.

The NDC General Secretary said: “There have been positive cases identified at the presidency and nothing is happening. There have been positive cases identified in the house of parliament but parliament is still sitting.

“Even when one case was in a factory they closed down; you go to hospitals when one case was found they closed the ward down. Now the house of parliament where all laws are made they identified more than 13 cases in parliament but parliament is still sitting because they have to pass laws to make Nana Akufo-Addo continue as a President.

“Your minsters are being tested positive, some of them are going round registration centres spreading COVID-19, they are not being prosecuted.

“So, we are calling for the prosecution of Carlos Ahenkorah, resignation is not part of our laws or the COVID protocol if they have taken that administrative step, we agree but we are waiting to see that they are prosecuted the same way that the ordinary man on the street has been prosecuted.”