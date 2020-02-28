2 hours ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament has stated that he does not see the need for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be quarantined for coronavirus when he gets back into the country.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the suggestion by fellow parliamentarian, Ras Mubarak, was unnecessary as the President has all the protection needed against the virus.

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu earlier called for a quarantine of the president on his return from Norway.

His defence was that the disease was fast spreading and has caught up with many including world leaders hence President Akufo-Addo is no exemption.

But the majority leader, responding to this, said Ras Mubarak is the one who needs to be quarantined.

“If anyone had to be quarantined I believe it has to be Mubarak. I have seen him coughing a number of times and it has been consistent.”

He further objected to the stance that MPs needed to be protected against the fast-spreading disease saying that the protection should not only be meant for Parliamentarians or government officials only but all Ghanaians.

“...The protection of the Ghanaian people will have to be universal and not for members of Parliament alone.” He noted.

Meanwhile, about 48 countries globally are dealing with cases of the deadly coronavirus with West African country, Nigeria, being the latest to have been affected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified gaps in Ghana’s plan for preparedness, response and control activities to any confirmed case of COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus.

The WHO has classified Ghana among Priority 1 countries in the Africa region for being at risk based on flights and passenger volumes.

So far, 15 suspected cases have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana with all 15 testing negative.

Kyei-Mensah Bonsu agreeing to a call by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for the Health Minister to address how well Ghana is prepared in fighting the disease noted that, “...I agree that perhaps a lot of water may have gone under the mechanisms put in place...it may be necessary for the Health Minister to update us on the country’s state of preparedness of the disease that is confronting the world.”

Source: Ghanaweb.com