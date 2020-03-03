18 minutes ago

The scare of COVID-19, Coronavirus, seems to be catching up with some Members of Parliament, particularly, the Kumbungu Constituency MP.

Following reports of the virus killing thousands on the global front, Ras Mubarak was spotted Tuesday morning, at the Parliament of Ghana, wearing a nose mask.

This is not the first time the MP has expressed concerns about the fast-spreading virus.

Last week in Parliament, he raised concerns about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 12-day travel to Norway despite the alarming rate of the spread of the disease.

According to Ras Mubarak, he wants President Akufo-Addo quarantined for the mandatory 14 days supervision, to ensure the President does not import the deadly Codvid-19 from his European trip into the country.

Speaking during presentation of the business statement, the MP argued a similar action has been taken in Mongolia where the president has been isolated for the protection of the citizenry.

About 48 countries globally are dealing with cases of the deadly coronavirus with West African country, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia being the latest to have been affected.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified gaps in Ghana’s plan for preparedness, response and control activities to any confirmed case of COVID-19 popularly known as Coronavirus.

The WHO has classified Ghana among Priority 1 countries in the Africa region for being at risk based on flights and passenger volumes.

So far, 15 suspected cases have been tested for coronavirus in Ghana with all 15 testing negative.

Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah Bonsu agreed to a call by MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu addresses how well Ghana is prepared in fighting the disease, he noted, “...I agree that perhaps a lot of water may have gone under the mechanisms put in place...it may be necessary for the Health Minister to update is on the country’s state of preparedness of the disease that is confronting the world.”

Source: Ghanaweb.com