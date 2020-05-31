4 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the Religious activities will start from June 5 with maximum of 100 people at a time.

The president indicated that this step is the beginning of stage one of the process of easing restrictions in the country.

“An abridged format for religious services can commence. Twenty-five per cent attendance, with a maximum number of 100 congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque, with a mandatory one metre rule of social distancing between congregants,” Akufo-Addo said in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31.