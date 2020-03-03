46 minutes ago

President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has advised the organisers of the Independence Day Celebrations to be guided by the emerging reports of the suspected case of the deadly coronavirus in Kumasi.

One person who showed symptoms of the deadly coronavirus died in Kumasi over the weekend, though he tested negative for the Covid-19 test, according to Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie.

The deceased according to Dr Badu Sarkodie, arrived in Ghana from Germany and reported of a condition that mimicked the Covid-19; but an emergency test on him proved that he was free of the virus but died later at the hospital.

The revelation is scary, head of the policy think tank wrote on his Facebook page, suggesting “Either the test wasn’t conducted well or the incubation period for the virus had not FULLY been reached at the time of testing.”

At least 129 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Germany,where the deceased arrived from with the number of cases doubling yesterday.

More than half of the cases are in North Rhine-Westphalia, which counts Düsseldorf, Cologne, and Dortmund as its biggest cities; there are large Ghanaian communities in all these cities.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is still investigating the matter with the aid of the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research.

This is the first death in the 26 suspected cases of the deadly disease that have proven negative in Ghana since the outbreak.