2 hours ago

Former President John Mahama has called on government to set up isolation centres in the various regions across the country in order to control the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, with his experience in helping other countries deal with Ebola during the outbreak in 2014, it is not ideal to transport cases from other regions to the national capital to monitor.

Commenting on measures being taken to prevent a spread of the virus, the NDC flagbearer in a Facebook live address Monday urged Ghanaians to stick to the preventive measures announced by the health ministry.

“Ghana must establish isolation centres in all regions of the country. A case identified in the regions must not be transported to Accra for treatment,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening announced new measures being adopted to avoid a spread of the virus after Ghana confirmed six cases.

Summary of the directives from the President of the Republic.

1. All public gatherings including conferences, funerals, church activities have been suspended for 4 weeks.

2. All Universities, schools etc have been closed from tomorrow. They’re to do distance learning.

3. Government travel bans announced still in force.

4. Ministry of Transport to work with transport operators to enhance hygiene.

5. Supermarkets, malls etc must ensure the highest standards of personal hygiene.

6. Ministry of Local Government must liaise with relevant authorities to improve hygiene standards in our markets.

7. Attorney General and Minister for Health to fast track processes to ensure legislative processes are implemented to back directives.

