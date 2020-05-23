32 minutes ago

Some Senior High School students across the country have expressed their feelings, thoughts and concerns about reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

Teacher unions, parents, and other stakeholders in education have sparked conversations in recent times, about the reopening of schools during the pandemic.

According to these bodies, it will pose a threat to teachers and students.

Although the Information Minister has debunked speculations about supposed decisions by the government to reopen schools, GhanaWeb took to the streets to find out from he ordinary Ghanain student, what it will mean for them if there is a reverse or otherwise.

According to Erica, a second year student of Wesley Grammar Senior High School, schools in the country are not ready to operate during this period because asymptomatic day students could infect their colleagues whether there are safety precautions or not.

“I feel like we are not ready because most Senior High Schools have boarders and day students. If measures are put in place for the boarders, day students go in and out of the school every day. Some people get the virus, no symptoms show but they can infect others. I would really love to go to school, but due to the circumstance we find ourselves in, I do not think it’s advisable,” she said.

Sedem, a student of the St. John’s Grammar school does not mind going to school regardless of the current situation. He believes government would ensure that all safety precautions are followed if that decision has to be taken.

“I would like to go to school because government will ensure that there are measures put in place to ensure that the rate of infection is reduced. I will try to avoid unnecessary contact like shaking of hands. My entire attitude will change,” he said.

A first year student of the Ghanata Senior High School, Andrew, on his part, opined that it will be a bad move if the government decides to reopen schools during this period because social distancing is close to impossible, especially in boarding schools.

“You cannot practice social distancing in dormitories. We bath together, do everything together. It is actually very difficult studying at home but it is the best thing to do given the circumstances we find ourselves in,” he said.

To some other students, like Mercy of Labone Senior High School and Heartwill of Swedru Senior High School, studying at home is extremely difficult.

They are therefore waiting eagerly to leap at the opportunity to be in a classroom again.

“I find it really hard studying at home. I have my study sessions on national television, and sometimes, they don’t show the lessons according to the timetable they provided. There are also distractions like social media. I will love to go to school again, once the government gives us sanitizers, facemasks, running water and veronica buckets,” she said.

“I am someone who asks teachers lot of questions after every lesson. Studying on television makes it difficult for me to ask teachers questions if I do not understand. I think the government should reopen our schools. Schools in other countries have started reopening. With precautionary measures, we will be safe,” she concluded.