A suspected Coronavirus case (COVID-19) at the Abura-Dunkwa hospital in the Central Region has tested negative, the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan has revealed.

According to the Minister, the case involved a white couple who returned to Ghana a few days ago.

Speaking during a radio programme on Accra based Peace FM Wednesday morning and monitored by Graphic Online, Mr Duncan said it involved a lady who reported sick to the Abura-Dunkwa hospital with another person.

When the medical personnel screened her, the symptoms fitted the profile of the virus and also had a very high temperature.

Mr Duncan said whilst screening her she even collapsed and so all the people she had been in contact with within the period were immediately traced and isolated.

He said the medical personnel reported to him that a blood sample was taken from her and sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) on Tuesday and turned out to be negative.

Mr Duncan was speaking Wednesday morning as a studio panel member on the Kokrokoo morning show hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi.