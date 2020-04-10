1 hour ago

A test conducted on persons who came into contact with father of Ghanaian musician Obour, prior to his coronavirus diagnosis, has returned negative.

These contacts had been tested following controversies surrounding the death of Nana Osei Kuffour.

Reports were rife that Obour, had hidden his father’s travel history from hospital officials endangering the lives of people he interacted with.

The former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) president, known in private life as Bice Osei Kuffour, had three family members and 33 other contacts from Asante Dwaso tested for the coronavirus.

In an official report from the Ghana Health Service, tests conducted by the Asante Akim South Municipal Health Directorate officially cleared Agyeiwaa Constance, Frimpong Oduro and Nyarko Akosua.

Although Obour says the health officials told him that his result is negative, he is yet to see the evidence that proves it.

To follow up, Obour wrote to the Officer in charge of the COVID-19 Centre at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, on April 1, requesting for the results of an independent test he had taken at the facility.

Obour’s letter to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital Obour lost his father on Friday, who had tested positive for coronavirus at the Ridge Hospital.

Nana Osei Kuffour was taken to the facility on Thursday, March 26 showing symptoms of the virus.

He was declared dead on March 27, 2020, after testing positive for coronavirus.

The family, following the death, called for an autopsy to be done by the hospital or an independent medical officer.

This followed Obour’s grievances that his father’s death may have had nothing to do with the virus.

“Everything came fast for me,” he said at the one-week observation of his father’s death. He added, he had watched his father eat heartily in the afternoon only to be told he had passed away less than two hours later.

However, because close contacts of the former musician’s father have tested negative, the family is demanding the autopsy reports be made public.

They have threatened to sue the hospital if nothing is done to alley their concerns.

Meanwhile, the family, on April 3, had a one-week observation to mourn Nana Osei Kuffour.

Because of the ban on public gatherings, the event was held on Zoom, an online video conferencing platform.

Source: dailymailgh.com