1 hour ago

The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) has welcomed the extension of the ban on social gathering by the President.

President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea maintained that the extension should enable the country capture the extent of the impact of the virus among the population.

“We thank the President for prolonging the restrictions further till the end of May. Within this time, we would be able to assess the progression of the curve and advise better on the easing of the restrictions as the ban expires by the end of the month” the GMA President, Dr. Frank Ankobea told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa morning show.

President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gatherings to May,31, 2020.

Some pressure groups, and Civil Society Organisations including the Bureau of Public Safety and the Ghana Medical Association in the lead up to the President’s address ramped up pressure for the President to extend the restrictions.

The ban on social gatherings was first imposed on March, 15, 2020 by the President and reviewed on April 27 by two weeks.

President Akufo-Addo in announcing the latest extension in a Televised broadcast on Sunday, May,10,2020 said: “its noteworthy that the police are arresting and prosecuting persons irrespective of their status in society who flout this regulation”

The ban affects all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events.

Ghana’s case count

As at Sunday, May, 10,2020, total infections of the virus stood at 4,700 with 494 recoveries and 22 deaths.