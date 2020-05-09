1 hour ago

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of the Psychology Department of the University of Ghana, has urged authorities handling the fight against coronavirus not to only concentrate on the three Ts; "Tracing, Testing and Treating."

He said it is good to trace the virus, test and treat; however if Ghanaians are not educated enough to understand what the virus is really about, cases will keep increasing.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, Prof Osafo said: “It is good to do Tracing testing and treating but if you don’t include strong public education, you will forever keep doing it. People need to really understand what is going on…"

He pointed out that "if vigorous education is not done, there will be suspicions in the mind of Ghanaians where persons who sneeze or cough might be attacked even if they don't have the virus."

Ghana's Coronavirus cases have now hit over 4,000, the Ghana Health Services has said.

According to the latest update on Friday, May 8, 2020, the country has now recorded some 4,012 cases of the virus, with 323 recoveries.

The death toll however remains at 18.