1 hour ago

Upper East Region has confirmed an additional 10 new Coronavirus cases, bringing to total 18 in all.

A letter signed by the region’s Health Directorate, Dr Winfred Owusu and addressed to the Regional Minister indicated that, out of the 18 cases, five were confirmed in the Bolga Municipality.

According to the letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the new cases were confirmed after the contacts of a confirmed case were traced in the same municipality.

The other places where the cases were recorded in the region include; Bawku Municipality with 1, Kasena Nankana with 2, Bawku West, 1, and Pusiga also recording 1.

Ghana has so far recorded 1550 cases of the fast-spreading global pandemic with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries.

As part of measures to curb the spread, President Akufo-Addo has directed that the citizenry adheres to strict safety protocols including the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and an extension of the ban on social gatherings.

He also pledged to construct 88 district hospitals and 6 regional ones within a year; a move which has been sharply criticized by members of the opposition while some experts describing it as unrealistic due to the reeling effect of the disease on the economy.

Below is a breakdown of the disease in the regions:

*Greater Accra Region – 1,347

*Ashanti Region – 69

*Eastern Region – 57

*Oti Region – 17

*Central Region – 17

*Northern Region – 13

*Volta Region – 10

*Upper West Region – 8

*Upper East Region – 18

*North East Region – 2

*Western Region – 1

*Western North Region – 1