The US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs says it is organizing repatriation flights for U.S. citizens who are having trouble leaving Ghana because of travel restrictions driven to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet cited by GhanaWeb, the State Department indicated that “those interested in being contacted if additional flights or repatriation flight to the US are scheduled, please send an email to [email protected] with the subject line, ‘Return Travel to the US’.

It is, however, unclear if there have been any diplomatic arrangements between the two countries, as the move defies President Akufo-Addo’s recent directive of shutting down the country’s borders.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement of the closure during his broadcast to the nation on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The address on Saturday was the third to the nation since Ghana recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus.

He said all the country's borders- land, air and sea- will be closed at midnight on Sunday.

"Anyone who comes will be quarantined for 14days," he added.

The closure will, however, not apply to goods, supplies and cargo.

He further announced the arrival of about 50,000 coronavirus testing kits into the country.

Source: Ghanaweb.com