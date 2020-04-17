1 hour ago

A coronavirus vaccine will take 'many months' and there are 'no guarantees' one will ever be found, ministers warned tonight.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma gave the sobering warning at Downing Street's press conference tonight after it emerged a new task-force had been set up to support scientists in their attempts to find a life-saving jab.

Downing Street's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance also insisted a vaccine was not around the corner and that a final jab was 'some way off'.

However, he agreed that the industry has 'stepped up' to the challenge, as the crisis in Britain appears to slow down.