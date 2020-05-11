2 hours ago

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said government has taken the rebuttal from the opposition NDC addressing the President’s comments that critics of governments Covid-19 fight are doing so for ‘Political Survival, in good faith'.

The Chairman of the NDC’s COVID-19 team Prosper Bani described as unfortunate claims by the President that critics of government’s efforts at controlling the spread of the virus in Ghana are doing so for their political survival.

Addressing the nation Sunday evening, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians not to begrudge those politicians taking aims at government’s effort since they do so for their political survival.

However, the Information Minister refused to comment on the issue when he spoke to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr to clarify portions of the presidential address.

He said “I decline the invitation to get into politics, let’s keep focused. Let’s put all this politics aside,” he said, adding “they are allowed to respond. I really don’t want to get into it. We want to focus on public education, getting people to protect themselves, etc. I really don’t want to get into the politics on it.”

After much persuasion from the host, Mr Nkrumah replied “we hear them. We take their feedback in good faith.”