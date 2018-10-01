31 minutes ago

Liberia’s President, George Weah, has declared that a state of emergency should begin at 11:59 pm local time on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Weah has called for an emergency session of parliament so that Members of Parliament can endorse the order that will impose restrictions on movement across the country.

The emergency law will last for three weeks and is renewable “until the threat to Liberia from the Covid-19 virus no longer exists”.

“Throughout this period, residents may leave home only for essential journeys like reasons of health and food which should be restricted to your local communities and be limited to a single person per household for a maximum of one hour,” the president said.

Mr Weah said he was taking the measure because Covid-19 had “entered a new phase” and it needed to be contained.

Liberia has recorded 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with four people dying.

Source: bbc