1 hour ago

The decision by the government to protects its nationals from the novel coronavirus is a no go area as it has issued a stern warning to the local media and journalist who will publish fake news with the intention of creating fear and panic.

This comes after Ghana confirmed six cases of the novel COVID-19 disease.

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, anyone who will be caught in such an act would be dealt with drastically.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's flagship morning show program, 'Kokrokoo' Monday, Oppong Nkrumah, also outlined travel advisory and ban issued by the government as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

This includes; a travel ban, closure of schools and ban on public gatherings including church services and mosques.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to adhere to the directives given by the government to avoid the need for police or military intervention.

“We will plead for all to adhere to the directives because we don’t want the situation where there will be police or military intervention. But even when it comes to that it will be done. It is better to adhere and be safe than to disobey because at this moment, survival is number one,” he added.