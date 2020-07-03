3 hours ago

The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo wants President Akufo-Addo to issue a fiat to stop the ongoing mass registration exercise by the Electoral Commission.

George Opare-Addo contends the worst is yet to happen with coronvirus infections and fatalities as Ghanaians flock to registration centres across the country to register without paying heed to safety protocols.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, the National Youth Organizer of the largest opposition NDC said the virus concerns grow following the mass registration exercise.

He told Kasapa FM’s Bonohene Baffuor Awuah that he’s toured and monitored over 40 polling stations since the start of the voters’ registration exercise, but there is great deal of disregard for Covid-19 safety guidelines and health protocols.

“It was a needless exercise in the first place. I fear for this country. But I’m worried about the justices that gave the go ahead for the EC to carry out the exercise in a COVID-19 environment. We’ll all pay the price of that register,” he fumed.

Coronavirus Fatalities

Several medical practitioners have succumbed to the virus in recent days. A Consultant surgeon at the Trust Hospital in Accra, Dr. Richard Kisser died from COVID-19 at the UGMC where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 complications. A foreign doctor based in Ashaiman has also recently succumbed, to the disease.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John passed on days ago while Peter Mac Manu and Carlos Ahenkorah are in ICU. Another Minister, Dan Botwe has barely survived the icy claws of the virus.