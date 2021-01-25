1 hour ago

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that there is a possibility of new restrictions to be put in place, if the country keeps witnessing a constant increase in the coronavirus cases.

According to the minister, looking at the current trend of daily infections, it is possible that the government will introduce new restrictions that will help to curb the rise.

The country has witnessed huge increment in the case count for the month of January.

As of Monday, 25 January 2021, six additional deaths had taken Ghana’s total COVID-19 fatalities to 367.

The active cases had also jumped to 3, 286 from 2,413.

Some 679 new cases had been recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases recorded in the country so far is 60, 794 with a total of 57, 141 recoveries and discharges.

Speaking at the Ministers Press Briefing in Accra on Monday, 25 January 2021, the MP for Ofoase Ayerebi noted that, looking at the daily increase in the virus, the government might decide to introduce new restrictions to force the citizenry to obey the safety protocols.

Mr Nkrumah added that it is very likely that if the case count does not reduce in the next few days, there might be some restrictions and review of some of the laws.

He admonished Ghanaians along the borders to desist from using illegal means to aid people to enter the country as he says the practice is likely to put many more people at risk.