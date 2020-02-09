1 hour ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Daniel Asare, has hinted that the dreaded Wuhan coronavirus isn’t likely to survive in Africa.

He said this is due to the fact Africa has high temperature and it will make it difficult for the virus to survive.

“Ghana is safe, tourists are safe, Korle Bu is safe and ready for a possible and we’re working to keep it so. We’re very lucky as a country because of our high temperatures it’s very difficult for the virus to spread”, he said.

He confirmed that investigations into the two suspected cases of coronavirus recorded at the hospital have proved negative

He said the two patients-a Chinese nationale and and Argentine – have so far been discharged to the appropriate medical practitioners for further treatment.

Two foreign nationals, a Chinese and an Argentinian were suspected to have shown symptoms of coronavirus when they visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.

The patients who were in Ghana for a while now, were isolated at the facility while blood samples taken were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), for further analysis.

The two gentlemen reportedly walked into Korle Bu after they were referred to the place from a clinic.