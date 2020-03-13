35 minutes ago

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus Ghana continues to pose a lot of danger in the society as Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, has taken to social media to issue some words of advice to cheating partners.

He comments come after the Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed two cases of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the actress, this is not the time for people especially men to be cheating on their partners because the least mistake can put themselves and their families in deep trouble.

She made these comments a few minutes after the cases where confirmed by the Minister of Health Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu together with the Information Minister Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah during a press conference yesterday evening.

She shared: “Boyfriends/husbands drop the cheating. This is not the season. Pls. Your fam is at risk! Those who can’t stay at one place. ???”

See screenshot below: