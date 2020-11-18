45 minutes ago

Corruption has defeated the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, the Deputy National Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Peter Boama Otokunor has said.

Mr. Martin Amidu resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor on Monday, 16th November 2020.

He cited an interference of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings as his reason for resigning from his position.

Reacting to this in a Twitter post, Peter Boama Otokunor asked Ghanaians to vote against the Akufo-Addo led government following the inability of Martin Amidu to fight corruption under this administration.

"Corruption has defeated Martin Amidu too. Vote against 'Corruption' before it's too late. #KickNanaOut."

