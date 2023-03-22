2 hours ago

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has taken a dig at the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo claiming that he has enabled corruption in the country.

He again accused President Akufo-Addo of promoting corruption to the extent of going ahead with investigations to exonerate his appointees accused of engaging in corruption-related cases.

Sammy Gyamfi further slammed government officials for engaging in corruption which he said has taken a toll on the economy.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu, on Face to Face on Citi TV, Sammy Gyamfi claimed, “they have come to promote corruption. President Akufo-Addo came to enable corruption, if corruption was a human being, its name would have been President Akufo-Addo. If you wanted to see corruption, and you saw President Akufo-Addo you would have found your answers”.

He stressed, “no President in the history of this country has promoted corruption than President Akufo-Addo. This President engages in corruption, his Vice President engages in corruption, and their officials engage in corruption. When they are caught by state agencies, they either fight them or even before investigations are done, the President comes out to whitewash himself and sometimes his corrupt officials”.

He wondered why the President conferred a national award on the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, who has been indicted by the Auditor General for misusing COVID-19 funds.

“As I speak with you, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang -Manu has been indicted by the Auditor General for paying $81 million for vaccines not supplied. Instead of sacking this man, President Akufo-Addo conferred a national award [Order of the Volta-Companion] on him. He also engaged in procurement breaches of Sputnik V vaccines,” he said.

Source: citifmonline