3 hours ago

Former Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo has opined that corruption in Ghana has nothing to do with the culture of the country.

According to him, corruption has become a leadership crisis and needs to be fought from the top.

Daniel Domelevo strongly believes that if anti-corruption bodies and institutions aggressively fight the canker, it will be curbed.

“We don’t need to go to our schools to teach our children what corruption is. Just hit the people at the top and everyone will learn a lesson. So, we must prioritise and hit the nail on the head. It’s a leadership crisis, it has nothing to do with our culture. When government is bent on stealing, it’s only that that can save us,” Daniel Domelevo said.

The former Auditor General was speaking during a panel discussion organized by the Harvard Club of Ghana at the University of Ghana School of Law on the theme: “Corruption to Integrity: Transforming Governance in Ghana.”

Contributing to the discussion, Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons stressed that the media has an important role to play in dealing with corruption in the country.

He said for this to be possible, the National Media Commission should not be controlled by politicians.

“We need a National Media Commission that is not controlled by politicians, but that’s truly and genuinely independent and voted for by journalists themselves to go in there, so we can take away public service broadcasting from the government.

“If you have a public service broadcasting that is not dependent on commercial returns and politicians cannot own them, we will have a media that is more activist on corruption,” Bight Simons shared.