President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has disclosed that no one will be spared in his fight against corruption.

According to him irrespective of your political affiliation and regardless of your position, the law will deal with you if found culpable in any corruption act.

Speaking at this year’s SoNA, he explained that no one is above the law.

"I would like to repeat that if evidence of corruption is presented, no one will be spared regardless of your position or political affiliation. No one is above the law," he told Parliament.

"That is the true meaning of equality before the law".

"My government will also ensure that all those who are before the court will be prosecuted," he added.

Some forty or more (40) high profile personalities are currently before the courts on various charges and more are in the pipeline, he said.

He added that his government has strengthened the legal framework to fight corruption, with the help of Parliament passing the witness protection Act, 2018 (ACT 959), the office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2019, Act (992) which provides 9 frameworks for enacting a beneficial ownership register.

He assured that with political will, the war against corruption is feasible and will be won.

Considering the upsurge of corruption and scandals in recent times, the President sought to put things in perspective whilst addressing members of the Ghana Bar Association at the annual Bar Conference in Takoradi, Tuesday.

Reiterating his resolve to honor his pledges, the President said prosecutions, regardless of the entities involved have been and will be initiated whenever they are called for under his watch.

“Where prosecutions are called for, they have been or will be initiated. The war against corruption will not be won overnight, but with political will, it will be won,” he stated.

The Akufo-Addo government has been hit by a series of corruption allegations that have evoked pressure from the Civil Society, anti-corruption campaigners, opposition parties and the public.

