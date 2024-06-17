22 hours ago

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has described the cost of Hajj pilgrimage under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration as disheartening.

According to the former President, the cost of Hajj during his tenure was affordable for the Muslim community in the country.

“The current cost of the Hajj pilgrimage is undeniably a significant financial burden, making it challenging for many regular Muslims to embark on this spiritual journey.

“During my time as President, Hajj fares were much more affordable at GH¢11,900.00. Seeing the cost rise to GH¢75,000.00 is disheartening, leaving many with no option but to seek alternative routes for their pilgrimage. I fully understand the significance of the Hajj pilgrimage and the importance of making it accessible to all,” Mr. Mahama stated in Facebook post.

He continued “Earlier today, when I joined the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah group for their Eid prayers, I stated that when given the opportunity to lead our country once again, I will not only work tirelessly but also strategically to make the Hajj pilgrimage more affordable for the Ghanaian Muslim community, ensuring that no one is left behind. Let us continue to celebrate Eid and pray for peace and prosperity for our nation.”