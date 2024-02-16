48 minutes ago

Emerse Fae, the coach who masterminded Cote d’Ivoire's triumph in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, joins the prestigious list of African tacticians who have claimed the coveted continental title.

In a thrilling final against Nigeria on February 11, Fae's side staged a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory, clinching their third Africa Cup of Nations title.

Fae's strategic acumen and leadership were pivotal in guiding his team to glory, seizing the opportunity after taking over from Jean-Louis Gasset during the tournament.

Fae's success adds to the legacy of African coaches who have left an indelible mark on the continent's football landscape.

Since the inception of the competition in 1957, a total of eleven African coaches have lifted the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Charles Gyamfi of Ghana, with three titles to his name, shares the record for the most Africa Cup of Nations victories with Hassan Shehata of Egypt.

Egypt, boasting seven titles in total, has witnessed five of those triumphs under the guidance of local coaches.

Notable African coaches who have steered their nations to glory include Abdelhamid Kermali, who led Algeria to their maiden title in 1990, and Djamel Belmadi, who secured Algeria's second triumph in 2019.

Fred Osam Doudu (Ghana), Martial Yeo (Cote d’Ivoire), Clive Barker (South Africa), Mohamed Al Gohari (Egypt), Stephen Keshi (Nigeria), and Aliou Cisse (Senegal) are among the distinguished coaches who have also left their mark on African football history.

Additionally, the achievement underscores the growing prominence of African coaches, both men and women, in shaping the continent's footballing narrative.

Desiree Ellis, former captain of South Africa's women's team, led Banyana Banyana to victory in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, exemplifying the depth of coaching talent across Africa.

As African football continues to evolve, the contributions of coaches like Emerse Fae serve as a testament to the rich legacy and promising future of football on the continent.

African coaches to win the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title:

1957 – Mourad Fahmy (Egypt)

1963 – Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

1965 – Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

1978 – Fred Osam Doudu (Ghana)

1982 – Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

1990 – Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria)

1992 – Martial Yeo (Cote d’Ivoire)

1996 – Clive Barker (South Africa)

1998 – Mohamed Al Gohari (Egypt)

2006 – Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

2008 – Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

2010 – Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

2013 – Stephen Keshi (Nigeria)

2019 – Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

2021 – Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

2023 – Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)