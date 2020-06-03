20 minutes ago

With the spread of the coronavirus increasing at an alarming rate, people have been trying their best to prevent getting infected and spreading the disease. With government countermeasures such as community quarantines and social distancing being implemented.

There are people who still want to be more assured that they’re safe from infection. Rumors have grown over the internet that the use of CBD is able to prevent and or even treat people infected from the coronavirus.

There have been speculations regarding the legitimacy of these claims and some people have still been doubting the effectiveness of CBD.

In this article, we’ll show everything there is to know about the effects of CBD on the coronavirus to keep you more informed.

Preventing COVID-19 With CBD

There’s already evidence showing that CBD is able to lower the chances of the coronavirus from entering the body. This was based on a Canadian study where they tested several strains of CBD which were intended for medical use, not for recreational applications.

It showed that these CBD strains were able to lower the number of cells that COVID-19 can infect. The reason for this is that cannabis extracts had the ability to lower the expression of certain gene cells where the virus was able to latch on to.

Although research regarding this is still in its early stages and there’s still more ongoing research regarding the effectiveness of cannabis on COVID-19. Read our research to know more about this.

Boosting Your Immune System Through CBD

Another benefit of using CBD to stop the spread of the coronavirus is that the compound is able to enhance the immune system of the body. CBD is known for its various health benefits due to how it affects the body by interacting with the endocannabinoid system.

With the way CBD works, it’s able to boost the immune system which is important these days. Staying healthy is one of the best ways to avoid getting infected by the virus.

There has been multiple research done on CBD regarding its effects on the immune system. This would be a great method to lessen the chances of getting infected and also to stay healthy at the same time.

CBD for Treating Coronavirus?

One of the most trending claims that have been spreading across the internet if that CBD is able to treat the coronavirus. Although it does sound possible for some people, unfortunately, there hasn’t been any evidence to back this claim up.

There are other ways that CBD is able to help people lessen their chances of getting the virus but it isn’t a miracle cure that everyone has been looking for.

CBD can still be used in various ways that can help the human body by treating certain ailments. There’s still more research needed in order to know the full extent of what this cannabis extract is able to do.

More Funding Needed for Research

One of the main problems of cannabis research is that they lack the proper funding to make extensive research on the capabilities of CBD. Due to the legality regarding CBD in some countries, it’s still difficult for them to get a good amount of funds which delays the progress on their research.

Another problem is the stigma that people have with the plant, politicians, and the general public still thinks that marijuana is addictive. They still fear that the legalization of the plant may become a huge problem with what they think are the “negative effects” that it can bring.

Using the Best CBD Oil

In order to get the full effects of CBD then it’s important to get the best quality CBD Oil available. There are various brands of CBD currently out there and some aren’t as effective as others.

In order to know what the best CBD Oils are, then check TheHempire magazine know more about them.

Conclusion

The coronavirus has disrupted the daily lives of everyone around the world due to how it can easily infect people nearby. The best way to avoid getting it is through proper sanitation and a good amount of social distancing.

Staying healthy with the use of CBD is also a great method to lessen the chances of getting infected.