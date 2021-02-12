1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) will today conduct elections for new regional representatives to the Council of State.

102 candidates from 16 regions have filed to contest the election which will be held at all regional capitals across the country.

Prominent persons including the former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, E.T. Mensah; Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank and Ras Mubarak, immediate past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu will be contesting the election in their various regions of origin.

Ahead of the elections, there were complaints that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies were unilaterally selecting members to vote in the polls.

According to the Minority in Parliament, some acting Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives are sidestepping laid down procedures.

The elected persons will be joining the 11 appointees already named by President Akufo-Addo.

The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The Council of State is to among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.