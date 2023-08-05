4 hours ago

The Council of State has responded to the petition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the approval of Dr Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as Members of the Electoral Commission.

The Council firmly stated that the recommendation for approval cannot be reviewed.

In a letter addressed to the NDC, the Council explained that once it had thoroughly assessed the CVs of the nominees and provided its advice to the President, the process was deemed complete. The subsequent swearing-in of the appointees further solidified the Council’s role in the appointment process.

“As you rightly stated in paragraph 8 of the third page of your letter, the President having sworn into Office the two individuals, the Council of State has become functus officio in the process of their appointment.

“It is therefore not possible to review the recommendations already made by the Council to the President,” Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe stated.

The Council emphasized that it is not within its jurisdiction to review recommendations once they have been submitted to the President and acted upon. This decision effectively closes any possibility of revisiting the approval process for Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani.

The nomination of members to the Electoral Commission is a crucial step in upholding the democratic process in Ghana. The Council of State’s role in vetting and advising on these appointments is vital in ensuring the integrity and transparency of the Electoral Commission.

The NDC had expressed concerns in their petition that two of the members were known NPP activists, but the Council’s response indicates that the approval process was carried out diligently and in accordance with the established procedures.

Click here to read the full response by the Council of State

Source: citifmonline