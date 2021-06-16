1 hour ago

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has called for "greater reforms" of policing in the country in the wake of the murder of another policeman in the line of duty by armed men on Monday.

According to him, he has been reliably informed that many police officers were not sufficiently and adequately prepared to protect lives and property, which underscored the need for reforms.

He called for more community involvement and participation on the part of the police, and the provision of modern logistics as part of the reforms to enhance the work of the police.

"That is why I continuously share the view that as expensive as CCTV cameras would be, it would be the way to go into the future," he said.

Book launch

Mr Iddrisu was speaking to journalists at the launch of a book titled: “My defining moments: A trip from the village to Parliament and beyond,” by a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Kenneth Dzirasah.

In the book, the former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and South Tongu chronicles his life experiences from early childhood through to his adult life, capturing intriguing aspects of his life as a lawyer, journalist and politician.

Murder of policeman

Mr Iddrisu remarks comes on the back of the murder of Lands Corporal Emmanuel Osei of the National SWAT unit and an unidentified woman by suspected robbers who ambushed a vehicle carrying money at James Town, near Korle Bu in Accra on Monday.

The police said it had launched a grand security operation to hunt down the suspected robbers.

‘Breakdown of law and order’

Mr Iddrisu said the murder of another police officer showed that there was “gradual breakdown of law and order,” and blamed the government for not doing enough to guarantee the safety of police officers.

“The primary responsibility of the President is the safety and security of the citizens. If what we are reading is anything to go by, then we all must collectively express our disappointment at the Presidency and the handling of matters of personal safety and security,” he said.

He added: “When the police officer who needs to protect the state is not secure, then it leaves much to be desired.”

While extending his condolences to the bereaved family, Mr Iddrisu further called for calm and restraint in the country while the Minority pushed for reforms in the Ghana Police Service.

Source: graphic.com.gh