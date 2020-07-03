2 hours ago

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agodzor, Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, and eight others who have been held for allegedly plotting to destabilise the state have pleaded not guilty to six charges.

ACP Benjamin Agodzor and Dr Mac Palm, the man accused of masterminding the alleged plot; together with eight others have been slapped with six separate charges including treason felony.

The rest of Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu, Johannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon all denied any wrongdoing.

Dr Mac-Palm, Dornyor Kafui, Allan Debrah Ofosu, Dekuwine, Abubakar, L/Cpl Akanpewon and Zikpi are on charges of conspiracy to commit treason felony and treason felony.

Dr Mac-Palm and Kafui have been separately charged with conspiracy to possess explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse and possession of explosives and ammunition without lawful excuse.

Col Gameli and ACP Dr Agordzo have been charged with abetment to treason felony.

The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu however served an indication that “when I start the trial, it will be on a daily basis (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday Thursday and Fridays).

The prosecution has been directed to serve the prosecution with all the processes and documents it intends to rely on.

The Court also ordered the registrar of the court to serve a trial warrant on the prisons authorities to produce the accused persons to court if they could not meet their bail conditions.

The court presided over by Justice Asiedu adjourned the case to October 15, 2020, till after the legal vacation.

kasapa FM