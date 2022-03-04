2 hours ago

ECOWAS Chairman, President Akufo-Addo, says years of military coups and takeovers have brought little or no progress to the African continent.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Africa’s progress hangs on democracy and political stability.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from the Pan African Youth Union at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said coups have not helped anybody.

“We have to insist on good governance and democratic responsibility in our continent. We have seen what the years of coup and military intervention did to our continent in the past.”

“Coups only retard progress. Let’s not entertain them.”

Some analysts have warned that the worsening economic situation in the country may make it vulnerable for a forceful takeover of government.

Recently, the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, expressed his fear that Ghana may have a coup on its hands if urgent action is not taken by the state.

“We do not want a coup in this country. Yet I fear that if we do not act quickly, we may have one in our hands very soon,” he said while delivering a lecture in Accra.

There are two different trials ongoing against persons charged with treason-related offences.

A section of the public had suggested that talks about coup d’etats must be taken seriously and dealt with, while others have indicated their fear that it may be imminent.

Source: citifmonline