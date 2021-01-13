3 hours ago

The Accra Commercial High Court One, has adjourned the trial of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen to February 2, 2021.

This follows a request by Ms Emeafa Hardcastle, who held brief for Mr Tony Lithur, the lead counsel for Ofosu Ampofo, with the reason that Mr Lithur was bereaved.

Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman and Boahen, a Communication’s Director, both of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are standing trial for conspiracy to cause harm.

In addition, Ofosu Ampofo, is facing an assault charge (for inciting NDC communicators) against public officers; Chairpersons of the National Peace Council and Electoral Commission.

They have both denied the offences and been granted a GH¢ 100,000.00 bail with a surety each.

Prosecution had earlier told the Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, a Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Court Judge, that the accused had been captured in an audio recording of the proceedings of a meeting on February 3, 2019, planning a road-map of criminal activities targeted at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council, among others.

The meeting followed the January 31, 2019, Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-election, which turned violent following a clash between some National Security operatives and supporters of the National Democratic Congress suspected to be vigilantes.

The tape was played on some radio stations and according to the Prosecution, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service intercepted it.

The Prosecution, said Mr Boahen had confirmed being at the said meeting and also confessed on a radio station that the information on the tape was true.

