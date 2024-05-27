1 hour ago

The Accra High Court has thrown out a lawsuit filed by former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Nana Oye Bampoe Addo against her ex-husband Tony Lithur.

On April 25, 2024, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo in a legal action against her ex-husband, Tony Lithur demanded a total of $1.5m for what she described as a dent on her reputation following a divorce filed by Mr. Lithur.

However, on May 14, Tony Lithur filed a notice of appearance to challenge his former wife’s legal action against him and sought the court to dismiss the suit but it was moved to Monday, May 27, 2024.

In court on Monday, May 27, Justice Rev. Joseph Owusu Adu Agyemang while ruling on the matter said, no action of defamation can be found in the allegations made against the veteran legal practitioner.

Justice Rev. Joseph Owusu Adu Agyemang also ruled that no court should allow parties to open this Pandora’s box in a suit of that nature and that, the petition for divorce and its reply are judicial documents.

The court then awarded a cost of GH¢5,000 against Nana Oye Bampoe Addo after the lawyers of Tony Lithur had requested GH¢20, 000 but Nana Oye Lithur offered to pay GH¢1, 000.