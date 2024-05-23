4 hours ago

The Dansoman court has granted Hopeson Adorye GH¢20,000 bail with two sureties.

This decision comes after Adorye's arrest and subsequent court appearance on May 23, 2024.

Hopeson Adorye, a prominent figure in the Movement for Change, was taken into custody after making controversial claims during an interview on Accra FM on May 10, 2024.

In the interview, Adorye alleged that dynamites were detonated in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections as part of a strategy to intimidate voters in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold, ensuring a win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote," Adorye is quoted to have said.

Adorye's statements quickly went viral, leading to his arrest.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a key figure in the Movement for Change, has described the arrest as politically motivated.

Source: Ghanaweb