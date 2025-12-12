1 hour ago

The Accra High Court has halted the planned burial of highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu A.K.A Daddy Lumba after his maternal family filed an application challenging the funeral arrangements.

The injunction prevents the family head, Kofi Owusu—who is listed as the first respondent—from proceeding with any burial or funeral organisation.

The court has also ordered Transitions Funeral Home not to release the late musician’s body until the case is fully resolved.

In its ruling, the court observed that affidavits before it indicated that the musician’s immediate family had been excluded from key decisions regarding the funeral.

The judge underscored the need to properly examine the matter, noting that due process and traditional protocols must be respected.

“The authority of the family head must be exercised in consultation with the immediate family,” the court stated.

Although the court acknowledged that the injunction may lead to additional expenses, it insisted that fairness and proper family involvement were paramount.

As part of its directives, the court ordered the first respondent to convene a stakeholder meeting within three weeks to agree on a new burial date.

It also instructed that all funds raised for the funeral be separated from accounts belonging to the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation.

Additionally, the applicants were asked to file an affidavit with the court registrar in support of their claims.

The dispute follows the passing of Daddy Lumba on July 26, 2025, at age 60, and has once again brought to light lingering tensions within Akan customary practices, particularly regarding authority, funeral leadership, and the management of funeral-related finances.