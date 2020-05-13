2 hours ago

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Ellen Aryeh has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of nine Okada riders who were part of some 14 persons accused of violating the lockdown restrictions imposed by the President to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The nine persons are Rabiu Ibrahim, Kwesi Guiso, Isaac Owusu, Mohammed Jamal, Hahaha Macauley, Sumaila Moro, Proper Danu, Issah Yussif and Umar Abdul Rashid.

They all failed to show up in court and the prosecution prayed the court for a warrant to be issued for their arrest.

The warrant was issued after four out of the 14 persons were arraigned before the court and had pleaded not guilty.

The four Amidu Hafis, Richmond Azada, Nelson Adjorlolo and Bright Achiri were granted bail in the sum of GHc20, 000 each with three sureties.

As part of their bail conditions, they are to report to the case investigator once a week until the final determination of the case.

One person, Samuel Duah, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea to a fine of 1000 penalty unit which amounts to (GHc12,000). In default, the court said he will serve four years jail term.

The case has been adjourned to May 13, 2020.

Brief facts

Inspector Emmanuel Agyei, the prosecutor in the brief facts presented before the court were that the complainant DSP Mr Sulemana Sulley is a police officer and the Commander of the Alpha SWAT Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command.

According to him, the accused persons are motor riders riding in various suburbs of Accra.

He said, “on April 23, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 am and 3:00 pm, pursuant to the passage of Executive Instrument No. (EI 65 ) and the President’s directives on social distancing with regard to COVID-19, the Greater Accra Regional Police Command embarked on Operation COVID safety to ensure social distancing compliance with the Accra Metropolis.

Inspector Agyei said the accused persons who were with the riders on their pillion were arrested and after investigations, caution statements were obtained from them.

After which they were charged and arraigned.