1 hour ago

The Ashaiman District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Bishop Dr. Eric Borngreat Aboagye, the Founder of Heavens Life Global Church, at Lebanon, Ashaiman, for failing to appear in court.

The head pastor is being accused of flouting the President’s ban on social gathering by organizing a church service last Wednesday, April 29.

Police prosecutor ASP Akwasi Ahenkorah told the court presided over by Charles Boateng that Bishop Aboagye escaped arrest and had since gone into hiding.

It would be recalled that a taskforce from the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA), acting upon intelligence, stormed the church premises of Borngreat Aboagye, where he was holding a service, contrary to the ban on social gathering.

ASP Ahenkorah said when the taskforce got to the area, it found about 50 people taking part in the church service led by fugitive Borngreat Aboagye.

He disclosed that the head pastor, who got wind of the presence of the taskforce, escaped the church auditorium through a window after taking possession of the day’s collection.

The police chief said the taskforce arrested 22 members of the congregation, whilst the rest escaped. Those arrested comprised seven males and 15 females, including two juveniles.

They were kept in custody at Tsuibleoo Police Station, where they were later charged and put before the Ashaiman District Court.

All the adult suspects have since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000, with two sureties each. Besides, the juveniles were granted bail of the same amount, but with a surety each.

They are expected to appear in court on Tuesday to answer charges on their offences.

Source: daily Guide