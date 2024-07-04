4 hours ago

The High Court in Accra has given lawyers for National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah 24 hours to file a medical excuse, justifying why their client failed to appear in court to defend himself in a GHS20 million defamation case.

The lawsuit, filed by former Auditor-General Professor Dua Agyeman, pertains to statements made by Mr. Asiedu Nketiah in the media, alleging that Prof. Dua Agyeman produced fake audit reports, which led to his dismissal by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah, who has not appeared in court since the case commenced in October 2018, was scheduled to open his defense on Monday, July 1, 2024. However, he failed to show up, citing illness.

Presiding Judge Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay has ordered his lawyers to produce a medical excuse within 24 hours to substantiate their claim.

Following the court's directive, Prof. Dua Agyeman remarked, "That is what they do. They lie and then run away from their lies."