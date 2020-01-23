1 hour ago

The Inspector General of police, James Oppong-Boanuh has been directed by an Accra High court to file documents detailing the list of policemen who were on duty the day a JoyNews journalist was allegedly assaulted.

Latif Iddrisu and The Multimedia Group Limited in March 2019, dragged the Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo and the IGP to court for the alleged assault by policemen on March 27, 2018.

The assault occurred while Mr. Iddrisu was covering the arrest of former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho at the Police Headquarters.

The plantiffs were represented by Samson Ayenini, who had Roselyn Kaledzi hold briefs for him, while the IGP was represented by Lawyer Ernest Kwofie.

The court has also asked both parties to file witness statements and return to court on April 1.

