31 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Jomoro in the Western Region has been ordered to produce documents renouncing her Ivorian citizenship.

The Sekondi High Court gave the order for the MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey to produce the document within 10 days as proof of renunciation of her Ivorian citizenship.

The order was made as part of an ongoing case where the legitimacy of Dorcas Affo-Toffey is being challenged to hold the position of a Member of Parliament in Ghana.

It is the case of the petitioner, that the Dorcas Affo-Toffey does not qualify to be an MP since at the time of her election, she was still holding an Ivorian passport.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey had told the court that she was no longer in possession of an Ivorian passport.

The court presided over by Justice Dr Richard Osei Kyere asked for proof of renunciation for inspection by the court.