1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been ordered by a court to settle fees owed consultants, CloSEmarking CONSULT a staggering amount of $20,000 which is equivalent to GHC120,000.

The club have since failed to pay CloSEmarking CONSULT which is headed by former Premier League Board Chairman, Ashford Tettey Oku.

According to Oyerepa Fm,the former Hearts Management member has won the case and Kotoko have been ordered to pay CloSEmarking Consult by a weeks time or face the consequence of their bank accounts being frozen.

It will be recalled that Kotoko contracted, CLOSEmarking Consult to facilitated the signing of a settlement agreement between the Ghanaian side and Esperance in respect of a $240,000 FIFA fine involving Emmanuel Clottey and the $150,000 transfer fee of Kwame Bonsu on April 24, 2020.

Esperance and Kotoko reached an amicable settlement in respect of the case involving Clottey and Bonsu on April 24, 2020, and accordingly filed the settlement agreement at FIFA on April 28, 2020, to signify the end of the dispute.

And in response to a notification to the two clubs with regard to May 5,2020, hearing signed by the Head of Players’ Status at FIFA, Erika Montemor Ferreira, dated April 29, 2020, the Secretary-General of Esperance, Mohammed Farouk Kattou, stressed in a letter dated May 2, 2020, that the two parties actually signed an agreement on April 24, 2020, for the amicable settlement of the case.

It will be recalled that Kotoko’s Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, and Mohammed Farouk Kattou of Esperance signed a settlement agreement to mark the end of a protracted dispute between the two sides after the Tunisian side agreed to receive the payment of $30,000 from Kotoko being the difference between the $180,000 FIFA fine for the wrongful use of Emmanuel Clottey and Kwame Bonsu’s transfer fee of $150,000.

As part of the successful arbitration facilitated by Ashford Tettey Oku and his CloSEmarking CONSULT on behalf of Kotoko, Esperance waived their $45,000 interest and only asked the Ghanaian side to settle the $15,000 legal fees owed FIFA in connection with the case.