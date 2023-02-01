1 hour ago

The Achimota District Court presided over by His Worship Prince Owusu has ordered a lunacy test to be conducted on Patrick Asiedu, the man suspected to be behind the viral audio alleging that the police stopped and planted drugs in his vehicle.

The court gave the order on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, when the accused reappeared before it.

The accused who also claimed to be a doctor was again remanded into police custody to reappear on 14th February 2023.

A preliminary police investigation established that Patrick Asiedu was not a medical doctor as he claimed in the audio but an Uber driver.

The police also revealed that it had confirmed that the narrative he recorded and shared on social media in the viral audio did not happen.

“The investigations show that the entire story narrated in the audio tape is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.”

“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the Police officers and the Military described in such dramatic detail in the audio tape are all false and a figment of the suspect’s imagination,” the police statement dated January 18, 2023, signed and issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Police Public Affairs on Wednesday night said.

Source: citifmonline