2 hours ago

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded 21 alleged members of the Western Togoland Movement, a group which is alleged to be planning to secede from Ghana.

The court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofori Ayeh remanded them in police custody to allow their lawyers and relatives to get access to them.

The accused persons who have been charged with participating in a campaign of a prohibited organisation and attending the meeting of a prohibited organisation were in the custody of the Bureau of the National Investigations (BNI).

The hearing continues on March 4, 2020.

Presenting the facts, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiosornu said on February 17, 2020, officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), following several days of intelligence gathering on the activities of the prohibited organization, Western Togoland Secessionist Group, arrested the accused persons, made up of 20 males and a female at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

He said the 21 individuals had been recruited into the military wing of the said prohibited group.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons bought recruitment forms and paid between GHc 400.00 and GHc 800.00 as registration fees and paid the money to a mobile money number registered on the name of one Samuel Gafa who is currently at large.

He added that the 21 individuals were made to assembly at Dzodze where they were transported on motorbikes and vehicles to the training camp of the Western Togoland Gorilla Army to commence training.

Chief Inspector Apiosornu further stated that that the accused persons were briefed by one Togbe alias Spider of the activities of the Western Togoland Secessionist Group.

The state security, according to the prosecutor, had intelligence about the training of the accused persons as guerrilla fighters.

He said the military on Monday, February 17, 2020, conducted a raid at the camp and the accused persons were arrested while their instructors and other trainees a managed to escape.