The Asokwa District Court 2 has remanded a married woman and her boyfriend who conspired to kill her husband at Pamen near Kwabeng in the Eastern region.

The two were remanded after the prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagodzi, prayed the court, presided over by His worship Korkor Achaw Owusu, to remand them so that they can conduct further investigations.

The suspects, Mavis Brepor popularly called Maadwoa, 27; and Patrick Asare, 50 were, however, remanded to reappear before the court on 21 May 2020.

Their plea was not taken.

The two were arrested after they mistook the would-be contract killer's cell phone number for Manhyia Divisional Police Commander's.

The 27-year-old suspect, Mavis Brepor popularly called Maadwoa, married to David Gator, 52, with three children, planned with her 50-year-old boyfriend, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband so that they could continue their amorous relationship in peace.

ACP Kwaku Buah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, had told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that Patrick Asare while dialling the cell phone number of the would-be contract killer mistakenly mixed up some of the digits and called him.

He said during a conversation with him, it came to light that Patrick Asare, popularly called Coach, was ready to pay an amount of GHS100,000 to execute the killing.

The Police Commander feigned interest in the contract and used undercover investigators and detectives to talk to the suspect.

Mr Buah said it took the Police about three to four weeks to lure the suspect to come to Kumasi after they made him believe throughout the cell phone conversations that they were contract killers from Sefwi.

He said they told him [suspect] to come to Kumasi so that they could follow him to the town to execute the killing since they did not know the town.

The suspect, he said admitted in his caution statement after his arrest that he conspired with Gator's wife to kill him so that they could freely go on with their relationship.

The suspect led the Police to Pamen where Mavis was also arrested.

