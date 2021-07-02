43 minutes ago

The three suspects picked up in connection with the murder of Kaaka at Ejura, in the Ejura Sekyeredumase municipality of the Ashanti region have been formally charged .

Two charges have been proffered on the three; conspiracy to commit crime and also murder by the Asokwa Magistrate Court which is handling the case.

The prosecutor prayed the court for time to enable them carry out their investigations into the matter, a request that was granted by the court presided over by Akua Aduboahene.

The suspects will therefore remain in police custody untill the next court date of 22nd of July for the case to continue.

Ghanaguardian.com understands that the three had no legal representation in court, neither were there family nor friends to provide them with support during the hearing. It is however unknown whether the state will provide them with a legal representation before subsequent sittings.