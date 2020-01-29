1 hour ago

A Circuit Court in Accra has thrown out a plea by the Police Criminal Investigation Department [CID] to investigate NDC’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi’s mobile phone and Facebook records.

The court described CID’s ex parte application as “frivolous”.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi had sued the Attorney General and Inspector-General of Police [IGP] and prayed the court for an interlocutory injunction to be placed on the enforcement of a court order secured by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, to have his mobile phone and Facebook account records searched in connection with an alleged cybercrime.

In his application, Mr Gyamfi said on Tuesday, 17 December 2019, “I received a phone call from an officer by name ACP Herbert Yankson, Head of Cyber Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service that he has been authorised by the 2nd Respondent (IGP) to invite me based on a complaint received from the Jubilee House without more”, adding: “The 2nd Respondent’s authorised officer did not state any named or identifiable complainant except to say Jubilee House”.

Also, he said: “My attention has been drawn to an ex parte application by the 2nd Respondent’s authorised officer to the District Court for the records of my phone without indicating what specifically the 2nd Respondent is looking for and without any evidence that I have in fact committed or about to commit the alleged crime of forgery and spreading of false information to cause fear and panic”.

