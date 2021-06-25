3 hours ago

An Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction application by the Ghana Police Service seeking to restrain a street protest.

The court said the application is moot because it seeks to restrain a protest that was slated for May 9.

The fix the country campaigners have in the last few months agitated on social media demanding that government addresses challenges that have for years bedeviled the nation.

A plan to hit the streets to stage a protest in this regard has however been met with stiff resistance from the police service.

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame on Friday urged the court to place an injunction on the group from protesting till covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

He insisted there is currently in force an Executive Instrument barring large political gatherings. Mr Dame insists the protest is a political gathering because it is demanding fulfilment of reneged government pledges.

The Protestors, however, disagreed. Their lawyers told the court that political gatherings are already taking place.

They also insisted the Ghana Health Service is on record to have indicated that outdoor gatherings cannot be said to contribute to the spread of covid-19.

Justice Aryeetey, in dismissing the application, stated that the protesters should comply with the necessary laws for any future intended demonstration.